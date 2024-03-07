Sweden becomes 32nd NATO member after long tussle

Stockholm, Sweden - After two centuries of non-alignment and two years of tense diplomacy, Sweden on Thursday became the 32nd member of NATO, a major step for a country once careful not to anger Russia .

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken (r.) received the NATO ratification documents from Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson during Thursday's ceremony. © Andrew CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP

Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson was visiting Washington, where Secretary of State Antony Blinken will ceremonially receive the ratification documents after the hard-fought battle to secure the green lights needed from all NATO members.



Kristersson is likely later in the day to attend the annual State of the Union address by President Joe Biden, who has been struggling to persuade the rival Republican Party to approve new aid to Ukraine.

Sweden's blue and golden-yellow flag is expected to be hoisted on Monday at the Brussels headquarters of the North Atlantic Treaty Alliance.

Russia has vowed "countermeasures" over Sweden's entry into NATO, especially if the alliance's troops and assets deploy in the country.

Sweden and Finland, while both militarily intertwined with the United States and members of the European Union, have historically steered clear of officially joining NATO, formed in the Cold War to unite against the Soviet Union.

Sweden has not been involved in a war, including World War II, since the Napoleonic conflicts of the early 19th century.



But Finland and Sweden launched a joint bid after Russia in 2022 invaded Ukraine, which had unsuccessfully sought to join NATO – which considers an attack on one member an attack on all.