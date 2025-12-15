Trump doubles down on Rob Reiner comments: "He was very bad for our country"

Washington DC - On Monday, President Donald Trump doubled down on his recent remarks about the murder of iconic filmmaker Rob Reiner .

During a press conference on Monday, President Donald Trump (r) defended his criticisms of iconic director Rob Reiner, who was murdered the day before. © Collage: FREDERIC J. BROWN & ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP

During a press conference in the Oval Office, the president was asked if he stood by a Truth Social post he shared hours after it was reported that Reiner and his wife were found dead in their home on Sunday.

In the post, Trump argued that Reiner's criticisms of the president had brought about his brutal death.

"Well, I wasn't a fan of his at all; he was a deranged person as far as Trump is concerned," the president explained.

Trump went on to argue that Reiner pushed the narrative that he was "a friend of Russia, controlled by Russia" during his first term as president, and again insisted that Reiner suffered from "Trump derangement syndrome."

"So I was not a fan of Rob Reiner at all, in any way, shape or form," he added. "I thought he was very bad for our country."

While Trump has made a habit of openly insulting his critics, his remarks about Reiner – and the timing of them – have been receiving heavy condemnation, even from Republicans that have defended him in the past.