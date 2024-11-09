Iraqi PM urges Trump to "work towards ending" Middle East wars

Baghdad, Iraq - Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani expressed hopes during a phone call with US president-elect Donald Trump that he would keep his "promises to work towards ending wars" in the Middle East.

Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani looks on before a meeting with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in New York City on September 23, 2024. © BRYAN R. SMITH / POOL / AFP

Amid Israel's genocide in Gaza and assault on Lebanon, Sudani has been in a delicate balancing act to ensure his country is not drawn into the fighting.

In the phone call, the Iraqi premier pointed to Trump's "campaign statements and promises to work towards ending wars in the region," a statement from Sudani's office said late Friday.

"The two sides agreed to coordinate efforts in achieving this goal," it added.

About 2,500 American troops are deployed in Iraq as part of a US-led coalition that was formed with the publicly stated goal of helping battle the Islamic State group.

Bases hosting the American troops have been the target of dozens of rocket and drone attacks launched by groups in Iraq.

Baghdad has for years called on Washington to provide a clear timeline for the withdrawal of their remaining coalition troops.