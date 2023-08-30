Is Donald Trump skipping arraignment in Georgia election case?

Palm Beach, Florida - Donald Trump is reportedly thinking about skipping his upcoming arraignment for his Georgia election interference trial.

Two sources familiar with the former president's plans told CBS News that Trump is considering waiving his arraignment appearance scheduled for Wednesday, September 6.

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis recently announced felony charges brought against Trump and 18 other defendants for their alleged efforts to overturn Georgia's 2020 election results.

During the arraignment, the date of which was revealed in court documents released on Monday, defendants are read the charges against them and then instructed to enter a plea.

The Fulton County Superior Court gives defendants the choice of either appearing in person, appearing virtually, or waiving the right to appear altogether, allowing their attorney to enter a plea for them.

While several defendants in the case have waived their rights and already entered pleas of not guilty, Trump has yet to do so.