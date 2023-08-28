Donald Trump and 18 others get scheduled arraignment date in Georgia case

Atlanta, Georgia - The judge overseeing Donald Trump 's Georgia election case has set the date for the former president to be arraigned.

According to CNBC, court documents reveal that Trump will be arraigned at Fulton County Superior Court on September 6 at 9:30 AM EDT.

Trump, who has been accused of conspiring to overturn the state's election results in 2020, will be asked to enter a plea against the 13 felony charges brought against him by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis.

The 18 other defendants charged alongside Trump in the case will also be arraigned that same day, with his former attorney Rudy Giuliani scheduled to go before the judge at 9:45 AM.

Last Thursday, Trump was booked at the Fulton County Jail where he posed for a mugshot that his campaign claims they have used to raise millions.

The Georgia case became Trump's fourth criminal indictment of the year as he runs for president. His attorney recently said the potential for scheduling issues is "by design" to interfere with Trump's presidential ambitions.