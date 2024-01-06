Is Trump already accusing Ron DeSantis of rigging the vote?

Des Moines, Iowa - Donald Trump and his campaign are now apparently accusing Florida Governor Ron DeSantis , his biggest rival in the 2024 Republican primaries, of attempting to rig the upcoming Iowa caucus.

On Friday, social media users in Iowa began sharing photos of a flyer they received, which was later confirmed to be from the Trump campaign.

"DESANTIS TRYING TO RIG IOWA CAUCUS," the flyer reads. "STOP THE FRAUD. REJECT DESANTIS ON JANUARY 15TH."

The flyer points to comments made by the governor's wife, Casey DeSantis, who in a recent interview called on voters outside the state to "descend upon the state of Iowa to be a part of the caucus, because you do not have to be a resident of Iowa to be able to participate in the caucus."

Trump has made a habit of making unfounded claims of stolen elections and voter fraud, even when he wins races.

While he was running against Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton n 2016, he claimed the election was being rigged by the media and "in many polling places." Even after he went on to win the election, he continued to make the claims.

To this day, Trump insists that the 2020 presidential election was stolen from him, a claim that has been disproven numerous times in courts across the country.