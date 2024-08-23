Is Trump hosting a January 6 awards ceremony at his New Jersey golf club?

Bedminster, New Jersey - Donald Trump has been invited as the guest of honor at an upcoming event to "pay tribute" to some of the January 6 Capitol rioters.

A non-profit organization will soon host a gala at Donald Trump's golf club to honor the January 6 rioters, and he is listed as a guest speaker. © Collage: BRENT STIRTON / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & Peter Zay / AFP

The event, which is being put together by the non-profit organization The America Project, will "honor and celebrate" the twenty defendants in January 6 related cases, known as the January 6 Prison Choir, who came together in March to record a song titled Justice for All.

The "J6 Awards Gala" will be an opportunity for MAGA to show "support and solidarity" for the rioters for their "incredible courage and sacrifice."

With tickets starting at $1,500, the gala will also serve as "a crucial fundraiser to provide much-needed assistance to the January 6 defendants, who continue to face significant challenges."

Other guest speakers include Trump's former attorney Rudy Giuliani, who has been charged in a number of legal cases alongside the former president, and MAGA influencer Anthony "Conservative Ant" Raimondi.

While many have labeled January 6 as an "insurrection," Trump has denied the accusation and vowed to pardon as many rioters as he can if he wins re-election.