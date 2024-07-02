Rudy Giuliani disbarred in New York over 2020 election lies

New York, New York - Donald Trump's former attorney and former New York City mayor , Rudy Giuliani, is now barred from practicing law in New York State ever again.

On Tuesday, former New York mayor Rudy Giuliani was disbarred in the state of New York. © IMAGO / ZUMA Wire

According to The New York Times, the state's appellate court issued a 31-page order arguing the punishment was the consequence of lies Giuliani (80) told as Trump's attorney that was "designed to create distrust of the elective system of our country in the minds of the citizens, and to destroy their confidence in the legitimacy of our government."

The court went on to say that Giuliani "not only deliberately violated some of the most fundamental tenets of the legal profession, but he also actively contributed to the national strife that has followed the 2020 presidential election, for which he is entirely unrepentant."

The ruling seems to be rock bottom for Giuliani, who was once considered one of the city's most recognizable and popular former mayors.

As Trump's attorney, he aggressively pushed false stolen election claims and is now facing several legal battles related to those lie and his alleged efforts to overturn election results in Georgia and Arizona.