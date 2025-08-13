Is Trump planning to give DOGE staffer "Big Balls" the Medal of Freedom?

Washington DC - A White House spokesperson recently said that President Donald Trump may consider granting former Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) staffer Edward "Big Balls" Coristine the US government's highest civilian honor.

During a press conference on Tuesday, right-wing commentator Benny Johnson asked White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt if Trump would "consider giving the Presidential Medal of Freedom to Big Balls" because of his "heroic actions."

Leavitt laughed at the idea, but said, "I haven't spoken to him about that, but perhaps it's something he would consider."

On August 3, 19-year-old Coristine was reportedly with an unnamed woman around 3 AM when a group of young people attempted to steal their car. After he refused to hand it over, Coristine was assaulted.

Trump has since used the incident as an example of supposedly rising violent crime in DC.

Despite statistics showing crime has been dropping in the city, Trump recently issued a federal takeover of the DC Metropolitan Police in an effort to "clean up" the capital.

Leavitt's claim has been met with scrutiny, as the Medal of Freedom is "presented to individuals to recognize a lifetime of significant achievements in the arts, public service, science, or other fields." Past recipients have included civil rights icons Martin Luther King Jr. and Rosa Parks.