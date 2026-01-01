Israel's Netanyahu joins partygoers at Trump's Mar-a-Lago New Year's Eve fete

Palm Beach, Florida - President Donald Trump hosted Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at a glittering New Year's Eve party at his lavish Mar-a-Lago resort on Wednesday, according to social media.

US President Donald Trump (r.) shakes hands with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during a press conference after meeting at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida, on December 29, 2025. © REUTERS

Netanyahu, who arrived at the US president's Palm Beach residence on Monday, was spotted alongside tuxedo-clad Trump Wednesday night in a social media post from pro-MAGA influencer Michael Solakiewicz.

The Israeli PM is wanted by the International Criminal Court on charges of war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Trump had joked that Netanyahu could attend the party during meetings Monday to discuss the Gaza ceasefire deal and other regional geopolitical concerns in the Middle East.

The party guest list included Trump's ardent supporters Rudy Giuliani and Emirati billionaire Hussain Sajwani, along with his sons Eric and Don Jr., and top members of his administration, including Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem and White House deputy chief of staff Dan Scavino.

Israel has killed hundreds of Palestinians in Gaza since a ceasefire agreement took effect in October and continues to severely restrict the entry of humanitarian aid into the territory. Amnesty International has warned that Israel is "still committing genocide" in Gaza in spite of the deal.

This week, Trump downplayed reports of tensions with Netanyahu over the second stage of the ceasefire, claiming that Israel had "lived up" to its commitments and that the onus was on Palestinian group Hamas.

Siding with the Israeli premier, Trump said he was "not concerned about anything that Israel's doing."