Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner hit with subpoena in January 6 criminal investigation

Washington DC - Former US President Donald Trump 's daughter Ivanka and her husband, Jared Kushner, have been subpoenaed in the criminal investigation into Trump's role in the January 6, 2021, attack on the US Capitol.

Special counsel Jack Smith wants Kushner and Ivanka Trump to testify in front of a federal grand jury about Donald Trump's failed efforts to retain power after losing the 2020 election, the New York Times reported Wednesday.



Smith has already subpoenaed several people who worked in the Trump administration: ex-Vice President Mike Pence, former chief of staff Mark Meadows, and one-time Trump attorney Evan Corcoran.

Kushner worked in a vaguely defined White House role throughout Trump's time in office. He was formally labelled a senior adviser to the president and director of the Office of American Innovation – an office that existed only during Trump's four years in power and was immediately abolished after Joe Biden succeeded him.

Ivanka was also an adviser to the president and led the Office of Economic Initiatives and Entrepreneurship, another office that existed only during her father's tenure.

Kushner and Ivanka Trump both testified for several hours in front of the House January 6 committee, which eventually referred Trump for criminal prosecution. They were also in the White House on January 6, 2021. She was there all day, while Kushner arrived late after returning from a trip to the Middle East.

Both urged Trump to talk the rioters down, and Ivanka has since said that she never believed her father's falsehoods about a stolen election.