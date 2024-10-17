JD Vance finally gives definitive answer about his stance on Trump's stolen election claims

Williamsport, Pennsylvania - Vice presidential candidate JD Vance finally gave a definitive answer as to whether he believes Donald Trump lost the 2020 election.

On Wednesday, while taking questions during a campaign rally, Vance was asked by a reporter what kind of message he thought it sent to voters that he has repeatedly dodged questions about whether he, too, thinks the 2020 election was "stolen" from Trump.

Vance got defensive, insisting that he has answered questions about 2020 a million times, to which his answer has been consistent.

"No, I think there are serious problems in 2020, so did Donald Trump lose the election? Not by the words that I would use. OK?" Vance said.

The Ohio senator went on to berate the media for focusing on it too much and insisted that tech companies censoring Americans from discussing the Hunter Biden laptop story "had a major, major consequence on the election."

"Look, I really couldn't care less if you agree or disagree with me on this issue," Vance added.

His admission comes as Vance has faced similar questions in recent weeks as critics raise concern that Trump will again refuse to concede if he loses the election.

During a recent interview with The New York Times, Vance was asked five times if he believed the election was stolen from Trump, but he refused to answer, instead responding with questions of his own.