JD Vance makes admission about "childless cat ladies" remark – then doubles down

Washington DC - Vice presidential candidate JD Vance once again doubled down on his infamous "childless cat ladies" comments, even after admitting they were "dumb."

In a lengthy interview with the New York Times published in full Saturday, Vance was pressed about the infamous 2021 about the US being run by "a bunch of childless cat ladies... who are miserable at their own lives... so they want to make the rest of the country miserable, too."

"Look, they were dumb comments," the Ohio senator admitted. "I think most people probably have said something dumb, have said something that they wish they had put differently."

He insisted he was not talking about people who having children "just didn't work out for," but was focusing on those he bizarrely believes hate children.

"What I was definitely trying to illustrate ultimately in a very inarticulate way is that I do think that our country has become almost pathologically anti-child," Vance argued.

He went on to claim that some people have a "pathological frustration with children," and claimed some are suggesting others "shouldn't have kids because of climate change" which he described as "sociopathic" and "deranged."