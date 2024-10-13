JD Vance makes admission about "childless cat ladies" remark – then doubles down
Washington DC - Vice presidential candidate JD Vance once again doubled down on his infamous "childless cat ladies" comments, even after admitting they were "dumb."
In a lengthy interview with the New York Times published in full Saturday, Vance was pressed about the infamous 2021 about the US being run by "a bunch of childless cat ladies... who are miserable at their own lives... so they want to make the rest of the country miserable, too."
"Look, they were dumb comments," the Ohio senator admitted. "I think most people probably have said something dumb, have said something that they wish they had put differently."
He insisted he was not talking about people who having children "just didn't work out for," but was focusing on those he bizarrely believes hate children.
"What I was definitely trying to illustrate ultimately in a very inarticulate way is that I do think that our country has become almost pathologically anti-child," Vance argued.
He went on to claim that some people have a "pathological frustration with children," and claimed some are suggesting others "shouldn't have kids because of climate change" which he described as "sociopathic" and "deranged."
JD Vance refuses to ever back down
When Vance originally made his comments, he was speaking to a conservative audience, but after Donald Trump chose him to be his running mate, his remarks resurfaced, garnering heavy backlash from voters across the country.
His rant has become the focus of attacks from Democrats, garnering tons of memes and even sparking anti-Vance "cat lady" merchandise. Until now, Vance had mostly stood by his statements, telling Megyn Kelly back in July, "I'm sorry, it's true."
During his NYT interview, Vance was asked repeatedly if he believed the 2020 presidential election was "stolen" from Trump, but he again refused to answer, offering only: "I answered your question with another question."
Cover photo: Andrew Harnik / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP