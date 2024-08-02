JD Vance pressed on Trump's race remarks as father to biracial children: "Totally reasonable"

Cochise County, Arizona - Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump 's running mate, JD Vance, is continuing to defend his boss's recent remarks about the race of his Democratic rival, Kamala Harris .

During a recent interview, JD Vance argued that he was not bothered by Donald Trump's race remarks, even though he is the father of biracial children. © Collage: Matthew Hatcher / AFP & Anna Moneymaker / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

On Thursday, during a trip to the US-Mexico border, Vance gave an interview with a reporter, who brought up Trump's recent claim that Harris "just happened to turn Black" within recent years.

"As a father of three biracial children, do those comments give you pause at all?" the reporter asked, referencing the fact that the politician shares three half-white, half-Indian children with his wife, Usha Vance.



"They don't give me pause at all," Vance responded. "Look, all he said is that Kamala Harris is a chameleon.

"She goes to Georgia two days ago, she was raised in Canada, she puts on a fake southern accent," he continued. "She is everything to everybody, and she pretends to be somebody different depending on which audience she is in front of.

"I think it's totally reasonable for the president to call that out," Vance added. "And that's all he did."