JD Vance pressed on Trump's race remarks as father to biracial children: "Totally reasonable"
Cochise County, Arizona - Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump's running mate, JD Vance, is continuing to defend his boss's recent remarks about the race of his Democratic rival, Kamala Harris.
On Thursday, during a trip to the US-Mexico border, Vance gave an interview with a reporter, who brought up Trump's recent claim that Harris "just happened to turn Black" within recent years.
"As a father of three biracial children, do those comments give you pause at all?" the reporter asked, referencing the fact that the politician shares three half-white, half-Indian children with his wife, Usha Vance.
"They don't give me pause at all," Vance responded. "Look, all he said is that Kamala Harris is a chameleon.
"She goes to Georgia two days ago, she was raised in Canada, she puts on a fake southern accent," he continued. "She is everything to everybody, and she pretends to be somebody different depending on which audience she is in front of.
"I think it's totally reasonable for the president to call that out," Vance added. "And that's all he did."
Donald Trump and JD Vance insist on attacking Kamala Harris' identity
Vance had previously defended Trump's comments a day before, describing them as "hysterical" and originally labeling Harris as "chameleon-like," an attack he seemingly wants to stick with.
Despite the immense backlash from the remarks and critics labeling it a losing strategy, Trump and Vance have decided to continue focusing their attacks on Harris' race and gender.
In response to Vance's most recent remarks, the Harris campaign described him as "the most unpopular Vice Presidential nominee in history."
