Trump claims Kamala Harris "happened to turn Black" when pressed about DEI hire jab

Chicago, Illinois - Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump recently did a disastrous interview where he made demeaning statements about the race of his Democratic opponent, Kamala Harris .

During a recent interview, Donald Trump (r.) claimed his political opponent, Kamala Harris, just recently began publicly identifying as a Black woman. © Collage: ROBERTO SCHMIDT & KAMIL KRZACZYNSKI / AFP

On Wednesday, Trump sat down for a panel discussion during a convention for the National Association of Black Journalists.

As a number of members expressed their distaste for platforming him prior to the scheduled interview, Trump showed up extra combative.

After the first question, he complained that the interview was happening a half hour late and lambasted the first panel host for asking "hostile" and "nasty" questions.

He was eventually asked if he believed, as many of his Republican allies have suggested, that Harris is a "DEI hire," implying she was given her job based on diversity policies instead of on her skill or merit.

"I've known her indirectly for a very long time... and she was always of Indian heritage, only promoting Indian heritage," Trump claimed.

"I didn't know she was Black until a number of years ago. She just happened to turn Black, and now she wants to be known as Black," he continued.

"Is she Indian, or is she Black?" he said, adding, "I respect either one."