JD Vance thinks Donald Trump's remarks about Kamala Harris' race were "hysterical"

Washington DC - Republican vice presidential nominee JD Vance found it funny that his boss, Donald Trump , recently made disparaging comments about the race of their Democratic rival, Kamala Harris .

Donald Trump's (l.) running mate JD Vance (r.) recently defended the former president's comments about Kamala Harris' race, describing them as "hysterical." © Collage: KAMIL KRZACZYNSKI / AFP & STEPHEN MATUREN / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

According to The Hill, Vance was asked for his reaction to Trump's interview during Wednesday's National Association of Black Journalists convention, where the former president claimed Harris "just happened to turn Black" within recent years.

Vance dismissed the idea that Trump's comments were offensive, arguing that the media has been "overreacting."

"What he said, I thought it was hysterical," Vance said.

"I think he pointed out the fundamental chameleon-like nature of Kamala Harris," he continued.

"She's flip-flopped on every issue. She's fake. She's phony... And I think our whole campaign is going to have a very fun time pointing that out. And it sounds like the president kicked us off in stride."

In a social media post, Vance further praised Trump, claiming the interview "showed he had the courage to take tough questions" while Harris hides from the media.

The Republican Party has been struggling to come up with an effective line of attack for Harris. They have recently opted to attack her race and gender, a strategy that many critics believe will lose them the election.