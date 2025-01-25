JD Vance swoops in to save Pete Hegseth's confirmation as defense secretary

Washington DC - President Donald Trump recently scored a major win as Pete Hegseth, his nominee for secretary of the Department of Defense, was narrowly confirmed to the role in a heated Senate vote.

On Friday, Vice President JD Vance (r.) cast the tie-breaking Senate vote to confirm former Fox News host Pete Hegseth as defense secretary. © Collage: ANDREW HARNIK & KENT NISHIMURA / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

According to CNN, Vance cast the 51-50 tie-breaking vote on Friday night, paving the way for Hegseth to be officially sworn in on Saturday morning.

Democrats banded together to vote against the appointment, but Republicans – who currently control both the House and Senate – voted in favor, with the only opposing GOP members being Senators Mitch McConnell of Kentucky, Susan Collins of Maine, and Lisa Murkowski of Alaska.

Vance's vote marked only the second time in history that a vice president broke a tie for a Cabinet nominee, with the other being in 2017 when then-Vice President Mike Pence voted for Betsy DeVos to lead the Department of Education.

Since Trump first announced his nomination in November, shocking details about Hegseth's past have been made public, including allegations of sexual and financial misconduct and alcohol abuse – all of which he has denied.