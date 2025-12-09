Jimmy Kimmel celebrates ABC contract renewal with direct challenge to Trump: "Let’s do it!"

New York, New York - Jimmy Kimmel has extended his contract with Disney-owned ABC for a year, sources said Monday, months after his late-night show was yanked off the air in a confrontation with President Donald Trump 's administration.

Host Jimmy Kimmel (l.) had his contract with ABC renewed as he continued his feud with President Donald Trump. © Collage: REUTERS

The late-night host will continue to front Jimmy Kimmel Live! into the middle of 2027, a person familiar with the matter told AFP.

His contract had been due to expire in May of next year.

The move comes after a spat pitting the White House against Kimmel in the wake of the killing of right-wing commentator Charlie Kirk.

Kimmel, who frequently skewers Trump and his inner circle, annoyed conservatives when he said "the MAGA gang" was trying to exploit the college campus murder.

Trump's Federal Communications Commission Chairman Brendan Carr appeared to threaten the licenses of ABC affiliates broadcasting the show unless they demanded Kimmel's removal.

Two companies that own dozens of those affiliates – Nexstar and Sinclair – then announced they would be removing the show from their schedules, prompting Disney to suspend the show nationwide.

But after a huge public and Hollywood backlash, Kimmel was back on the air after a week-long hiatus, delivering a blockbuster monologue in which he slammed government attempts to censor him as "anti-American."