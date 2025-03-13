Johns Hopkins University is terminating 2,000 positions due to Trump USAID cuts

Washington DC - The prestigious Johns Hopkins University said Thursday it is being forced to lay off more than 2,000 employees in the aftermath of the Donald Trump administration's massive reduction in foreign aid funding .

"This is a difficult day for our entire community. The termination of more than $800 million in USAID funding is now forcing us to wind down critical work here in Baltimore and internationally," the school, a leading institution of scientific research, said in a statement.

Hopkins, in Maryland's largest city an hour's drive north of DC, is eliminating more than 2,000 positions – 1,975 in projects across 44 countries and 247 jobs in the US.

The cuts impact several key programs, including the university's medical school and school of public health, and Jhpiego, a global health non-profit organization founded at the university more than 50 years ago and which works to improve health in countries worldwide.

"Johns Hopkins is immensely proud of the work done by our colleagues in Jhpiego, the Bloomberg School of Public Health, and the School of Medicine to care for mothers and infants, fight disease, provide clean drinking water, and advance countless other critical, life-saving efforts around the world," the university said.