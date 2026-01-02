Newsom rips Trump's lavish New Year's party as Americans prepare to lose healthcare

Sacramento, California - Governor Gavin Newsom recently criticized President Donald Trump for hosting a fancy New Year's party as millions of Americans prepare to lose their healthcare due to his policies.

© Collage: Jim WATSON & MAURO PIMENTEL / AFP

On Thursday, Newsom's Press Office reposted a video on X that shows a caviar station and a large ice sculpture on display at Trump's exclusive New Year's party at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida.

"Don't worry," Newsom wrote in a caption, "17 million Americans begin to get kicked off their health care this year."

Newsom was referencing Trump's "Big Beautiful Bill," which passed back in July.

The bill has caused friction with both Republicans and Democrats as it includes cuts to Medicaid and the Affordable Care Act, which the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office has estimated will cause over 17 million Americans to lose their healthcare by 2034.

The governor's remarks come after he began relentlessly mocking Trump on social media, using the president's own habit of sharing crass and criticizing posts against him.

The strategy has made Newsom one of Trump's biggest political enemies, which has given him a boost in popularity and cemented him as a top contender for the Democratic presidential ticket in 2028.