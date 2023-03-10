Judge allows Donald Trump's Access Hollywood "grab 'em" tape in defamation trial

New York, New York - Donald Trump took a major legal hit as the judge presiding over a rape defamation lawsuit brought forth by writer E. Jean Carroll has allowed the infamous Access Hollywood tape to be played during the trial.

The judge for the defamation lawsuit brought by E. Jean Carroll (l) against Donald Trump has allowed the "grab 'em" Access Hollywood tape to be used during the trial. © Collage: Craig Barritt / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & IMAGO / Xinhua

According to CNBC, Judge Lewis Kaplan ruled Friday that the tape could be used as evidence, and testimonies from two women with similar claims of sexual assault can also be included.

"Most of the evidence that Mr. Trump seeks to keep from the trial jury is to the effect that Mr. Trump allegedly has abused or attempted to abuse women other than Ms. Carroll in ways that are comparable to what he allegedly did to Ms. Carroll," Kaplan wrote in the ruling.

In February, Trump and his legal team tried to have the clip blocked from the trial, arguing that the "irrelevant and highly prejudicial" comments on the tape ""do not even tangentially relate" to claims brought forth by Carroll.

in the 2005 clip, Trump is heard telling former Today Show host Billy Bush: "When you're a star, they let you do it. You can do anything. Grab ’em by the p***y. You can do anything."

Carroll is suing Trump for unspecified damages in two lawsuits that accuse him of sexual battery and defamation. The suits claim that Trump slandered her and accused her of lying on two occasions after she went public with her story.

Both center on her allegations that Trump raped her inside the dressing room of a clothing store after they bumped into each other, and then later asked her to help pick out lingerie.