Donald Trump wants to block "grab ‘em by the p***y" tape from rape trial

New York, New York - Donald Trump doesn’t want the jury at his upcoming civil rape trial to see or hear the infamous Access Hollywood tape – in which he quipped about molesting women – nor anything about his multiple sex crimes accusers.

In recently filed court papers, Trump’s lawyers Joe Tacopina and Alina Habba asked Manhattan Federal Court Judge Lewis Kaplan to bar E. Jean Carroll’s lawyers from introducing the tape into evidence when the case unfolds on April 25.

"And when you’re a star, they let you do it. You can do anything," Trump is heard in the 2005 clip telling former Today show host Billy Bush. "Grab ’em by the p***y. You can do anything."

A hot mic picked up the comments as Trump and Bush wisecracked about soap opera star Arianne Zucker before appearing in a scene with her. The leaked tape tanked Bush’s journalism career. Trump was elected president a month later.

Lawyers for Carroll, who’s accused Trump of raping her inside a dressing room at Bergdorf Goodman in Midtown in the mid-1990s, told Kaplan they want to show the footage to jurors to show that Trump is "predisposed" to commit sexual assault.

The former president has denied the assault and knowing Carroll before she filed suit.

In response, Trump’s lawyer Alina Habba argued the "irrelevant and highly prejudicial" comments on the notorious tape "do not even tangentially relate" to Carroll’s claims.

Trump’s lawyers also asked Kaplan to bar Carroll’s lawyers from calling Natasha Stoynoff and Jessica Leeds as witnesses. Both have accused him of sexual misconduct.