Will Donald Trump choose Kari Lake as his running mate?

Palm Beach, Florida - As Donald Trump tries once again to get back into the White House, he is reportedly considering Kari Lake of Arizona as a possible running mate.

Former president Donald Trump is reportedly considering a female running mate, and he thinks Kari Lake (l.) of Arizona might have what it takes. © Collage: MARIO TAMA / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Sources that claim to have spoken with the former president told Axios that he is "strongly" considering choosing a female running mate in his 2024 bid for president, and believes Lake fits the profile well.

Lake, a former TV news anchor, lost her race for governor of Arizona back in November, but remains a predominant conservative voice as an unforgiving Trump loyalist.

Her allegiance to The Don runs so deep that she kissed a photo of him she had propped up during her speech at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) event over the weekend, where Trump also spoke.

Similar to Trump with the 2020 presidential election, Lake also still contests the results of her Arizona gubernatorial race, claiming without evidence that election fraud was involved.

The sources said he is also considering Arkansas governor and his former press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders, South Dakota governor Kristi Noem, and his former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley who is also running for president against him. Trump has leveraged scathing insults against Haley over the last few weeks.

Trump spokesperson Steven Cheung, on the other hand, said no one really knows what The Don is ever thinking.

"Anyone who thinks they know what President Trump is going to do is seriously misinformed and trying to curry favor with 'potential' [vice president] candidates," he explained.