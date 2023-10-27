Judge Engoron defends decision to slap Trump with hefty gag order fine

New York, New York - The judge presiding over Donald Trump 's New York fraud trial defended his decision to order the former president to pay a hefty fine for violating a gag order.

During Thursday's trial of the New York fraud case against Donald Trump, Judge Arthur Engoron defended his ruling to fine the former president $10,000. © Collage: POOL & SPENCER PLATT / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

According to CNN, Trump's attorney Chris Kise began Thursday's trial by requesting that Judge Arthur Engoron reconsider his ruling that Trump pay $10,000 for disparaging comments he made, the second fine issued after the gag order was placed earlier this month.

Engoron defended his decision, telling Kise, "Anybody can run for president. I am going to protect my staff."

He then agreed to review a tape of Trump's comments, and would consider withdrawing the ruling.

After the trial's first recess, Engoron returned and informed Kise that his ruling stood.

The judge argued that Trump was not speaking about his former attorney Michael Cohen when he spoke to reporters after Wednesday's trial as he claimed. Engoron believes Trump was disparaging a law clerk of his, noting there was a "a clear transition" in Trump's comments.

Trump took to his Truth Social platform to complain about Judge Engoron, claiming he "found me GUILTY before the trial even started, and long before he had the real facts."