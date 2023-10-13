Judge rejects Trump's request to toss lawsuit aiming to keep him off Colorado ballots

Denver, Colorado - A Colorado judge just struck down a request from former President Donald Trump to toss out a lawsuit that seeks to keep him off the presidential ballots in 2024.

According to the Associated Press, Judge Sarah Wallace rejected Trump's argument on Thursday that he is being sued for exercising free speech as she did not believe it applied.

In September, the watchdog group Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington (CREW) filed a legal suit claiming that Trump "disqualified himself from public office by violating Section 3 of the 14th Amendment" which includes a provision banning anyone who has "engaged in insurrection" from holding any form of office.

Trump and his allies have gone out of their way to argue the events that took place on January 6, 2021 were not an "insurrection" and that any violence that may have taken place that day was not Trump's fault.

Colorado's Democratic Secretary of State Jena Griswold expressed support for CREW's lawsuit, saying that January 6 was indeed an attempt to take over the government by Trump's MAGA followers and that he played a direct role in inciting the riots.



A slew of other states including Minnesota, Arizona, and New Hampshire have all seen similar lawsuits.