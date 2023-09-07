Watchdog group sues to keep Donald Trump off voting ballots in Colorado

Denver, Colorado - A watchdog group in Colorado has filed a lawsuit that aims to keep former President Donald Trump off the state's ballots ahead of the 2024 elections.

On Wednesday, the group Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington (CREW) announced the suit, arguing that Trump "disqualified himself from public office by violating Section 3 of the 14th Amendment."

"The amendment includes a provision that bans "those who 'engaged in insurrection' against the United States from holding any civil, military, or elected office."

The ban can only be overturned with a two-thirds vote from both the House and the Senate.

"We aren't bringing this case to make a point; we're bringing it because it is necessary to defend our republic both today and in the future," explained CREW President Noah Bookbinder.

"January 6 was an unprecedented attack that is exactly the kind of event the framers of the 14th Amendment wanted to build protections in case of," he added.

"You don't break the glass unless there's an emergency."