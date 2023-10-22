Judge rejects Trump's third attempt to dismiss lawsuit keeping him off Colorado ballots

Denver, Colorado - A lawsuit seeking to bar Donald Trump from being on election ballots in Colorado may soon go to court after a judge ruled the issue is "best reserved for trial."

A Colorado judge rejected Donald Trump's third attempt to dismiss the lawsuit that is seeking to ban him from the state's presidential election ballots. © SPENCER PLATT / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

According to CNN, 2nd Judicial District Judge Sarah Wallace issued a 24-page ruling on Friday striking down a challenge proposed by Trump and his legal team to have the suit thrown out – for the third time.

In September, the watchdog group Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington (CREW) filed a legal suit claiming that Trump "disqualified himself from public office by violating Section 3 of the 14th Amendment" which includes a provision banning anyone who has "engaged in insurrection" from holding any form of office.

In her ruling, Wallace argued that the issue of whether Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold can legally ban Trump from the ballot "is a pivotal issue and one best reserved for trial."

On Saturday, a spokesperson for Trump's campaign shared a statement, arguing the judge "got it wrong."

"We are confident the rule of law will prevail, and this decision will be reversed – whether at the Colorado Supreme Court, or at the US Supreme Court," the statement said. "To keep the leading candidate for President of the United States off the ballot is simply wrong and un-American."