Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson criticizes Supreme Court over Trump immunity ruling
Washington DC - In her first interview since becoming the first Black woman appointed to the Supreme Court, Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson criticized the court's recent immunity decision regarding Donald Trump's legal issues.
On Sunday, CBS News aired the conversation, in which Jackson was asked about how she was one of the three justices who voted against the court's ruling that former presidents are immune from prosecution regarding actions they take while in office.
"I was concerned about a system that appeared to provide immunity for one individual under one set of circumstances when we have a criminal justice system that had ordinarily treated everyone the same," Jackson argued, defending her decision.
The ruling, which was pushed forward by the court's conservative majority, was seen as a big win for Trump, as he has since been able to delay many of the legal battles he is currently facing until after the election in November.
In her dissent, Jackson argued that the court's ruling allowed "the most powerful official" in the US to "become a law unto himself."
When asked if she was "prepared" to help if the court is called on to decide the outcome of the 2024 election between Trump and Democrat Kamala Harris, Jackson responded, "As prepared as anyone can be."
Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson reveals her stance on an "enforceable" ethics code
Jackson also revealed that she has "no problem" with an "enforceable" ethics code being created for the court.
Last year, the court adopted its first-ever code of ethics since its inception in 1789, which came as the court faced public pressure over news reports that certain justices, most notably Justice Clarence Thomas, have willfully accepted bribes and gifts from wealthy donors over the years.
Unfortunately, the new code received heavy criticism as it lacked any type of enforcement mechanism or method to track alleged violations.
While Jackson said she is "considering supporting it as a general matter," she refused to comment "on other justice's interpretations of the rules or what they're doing."
Cover photo: Collage: MANDEL NGAN / AFP & JOE RAEDLE / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP