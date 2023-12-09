Kevin McCarthy endorses Trump in 2024 race and teases interest in cabinet position

Washington DC - As he prepares to step down from his Congressional role, former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy has officially endorsed Donald Trump in the 2024 presidential race.

Former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (r), who is expected to step down from Congress by the end of the year, has officially endorsed Donald Trump for president. © Slaven Vlasic / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

On Friday, McCarthy sat down for an interview with CBS News, where he was asked if he believed Trump would go on to win the Republican Party's primary nomination.

"Yes," he said confidently, "And if Biden stays as the nominee for the Democrats, I believe Donald Trump will win.

"I believe the Republicans will gain more seats in the House, and the Republicans will win the Senate," he added

When asked to clarify if his comment was an official endorsement, McCarthy responded, "I will support President Trump."

The California politician also toyed with the idea of accepting a cabinet position in Trump's administration if he wins re-election, vowing to do so "if I'm the best person for the job."