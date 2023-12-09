Kevin McCarthy endorses Trump in 2024 race and teases interest in cabinet position
Washington DC - As he prepares to step down from his Congressional role, former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy has officially endorsed Donald Trump in the 2024 presidential race.
On Friday, McCarthy sat down for an interview with CBS News, where he was asked if he believed Trump would go on to win the Republican Party's primary nomination.
"Yes," he said confidently, "And if Biden stays as the nominee for the Democrats, I believe Donald Trump will win.
"I believe the Republicans will gain more seats in the House, and the Republicans will win the Senate," he added
When asked to clarify if his comment was an official endorsement, McCarthy responded, "I will support President Trump."
The California politician also toyed with the idea of accepting a cabinet position in Trump's administration if he wins re-election, vowing to do so "if I'm the best person for the job."
Kevin McCarthy will step down from Congress at the end of the year
"I worked with President Trump on a lot of policies," McCarthy said, adding, "We also have a relationship where we're very honest with one another."
Earlier this week, McCarthy announced that he would be stepping down from Congress by the end of 2023.
The year was chaotic for McCarthy, who was ousted from his position as speaker back in October after a group of far-right Republicans, headed by Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz, led an effort to remove him.
The full interview with McCarthy will air December 10 on CBS News Sunday Morning.
Cover photo: Slaven Vlasic / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP