Kevin McCarthy gets ousted as House Leader in historic move by his Republican party

Kevin McCarthy was voted out of his House Speaker position at the US Capitol on Tuesday. © CHIP SOMODEVILLA / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA/GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP -

Kevin McCarthy was axed from his role as speaker on Tuesday in a ruthless overthrow by far-right Republican lawmakers furious over his cooperation with Democrats.

McCarthy rode the tiger of far-right US politics led by Donald Trump to achieve his dream of becoming House speaker earlier this year. Then on Tuesday, the tiger turned and ate him.

No other speaker – a position second in line from the presidency in the federal hierarchy – has been ousted in US history.

For the first time in its 234 years, the House backed a resolution "to vacate the office of the speaker" with a 216-210 vote setting the stage for an unprecedented contest to replace McCarthy a year before the presidential election.

Congressman Matt Gaetz led the criticism and charge against McCarthy, launching a move on Monday to topple the speaker with a "motion to vacate the chair."

The unprecedented maneuver laid bare the chaotic levels of internal squabbling in Republican ranks as they prepare for a 2024 presidential election effort led by Donald Trump. He is making history of his own as the first former or serving president subject to multiple criminal indictments and was in court in New York on Tuesday.

The first ouster of a speaker was supported by only a handful of right-wing Republican hardliners. However, the House is almost evenly divided and with Democrats joining the rebel Republicans, rather than riding to McCarthy's rescue, he had no way to survive.