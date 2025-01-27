Trump takes aim at FEMA with new executive order

Washington DC - President Donald Trump signed an executive order on Sunday in what he describes as a bid to "drastically improve" the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).

The executive order calls for the establishment of a Federal Emergency Management Agency Review Council to conduct a full review of the agency and submit recommended changes to the president.

The body is to consist of no more than 20 members and be co-chaired by Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem and Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth.

The council is tasked with producing a report within 180 days of its first public meeting assessing FEMA's disaster relief efforts over the last four years, comparing FEMA responses with private-sector responses, providing a historical account of how the US responded to disasters before FEMA's founding, and more.

The order comes as Trump has ramped up his threats against FEMA, even as extreme weather and natural disasters grow in frequency and intensity across the US – in large part due to continued fossil fuel extraction which the president aims to expand.

On Friday, Trump said he was considering "getting rid of FEMA" while touring disaster areas in North Carolina and California.