Leaked DOGE documents offer a damning insights into Trump's DEI purge – and what's next

Washington DC - Newly-obtained Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) documents have offered damning insight into President Donald Trump 's purge of government staff – and what's coming next.

Donald Trump (r.) and Elon Musk plan to cut employees who protect civil rights and others who investigate employment discrimination, newly discovered documents reveal. © Collage: AFP/Angela Weiss & AFP/Roberto Schmidt

Documents acquired by the Washington Post revealed that a team of DOGE workers have developed a three-step plan for the department to be carried out over the course of about six months.

The first step is to rescind executive orders made during the Biden administration related to Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Accessibility (DEIA) hiring. This is to be followed by placing employees on administrative leave before beginning mass firings.

It's expected that this third step will take until about Day 180 of the Trump administration and will see mass layoffs at around 20 different government agencies.

A list within the documents outlines every agency and the offices within each one that will be hit by each phase of the plan.

In stage one, the plan instructs DOGE staffers to send notifications of administrative leave to all DEIA Office employees and restrict their computer and building access on day one of Trump's presidency.

They were then to take down all outward facing media, canceled all DEIA training and contracts, and began preparations for stage two.

The second stage looked to identify what it termed "corrupted branches" within the government and begin to systematically purge employees. During this period, which was to last until day 30 of the administration, DOGE would also identify and cancel DEIA contracts.

DOGE's plan completely focuses on DEIA hiring and policy, putting to rest any doubt as to whether the new department's mission was ideological or based on, as Trump had once claimed, reducing government waste.