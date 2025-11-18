Letitia James slams Trump administration's "illegal and unethical behavior" as she fights indictment

New York, New York - New York Attorney General Letitia James slammed President Donald Trump 's administration for what she called "illegal and unethical behavior by government officials."

In a motion to dismiss her indictment, James' lawyers accused Trump administration officials of "outrageous" conduct in their attempts to bring a mortgage fraud case against her.

The move comes after a Virginia grand jury indicted James in October on charges of mortgage fraud and other concerns surrounding a property that she helped her niece buy in 2023.

Filed on Monday, the motion claims that James' due process rights were violated and, as a result, the lawsuit should be dismissed because it is unconstitutional under the Fifth Amendment.

"Perhaps in no case before this Court has there been a more shocking course of government conduct," the filing reads, before pointing to Trump's behavior on social media as evidence of an attempt to conduct a revenge campaign.

"The unprecedented, extensive, and outrageous misconduct in this case reached its apex when President Donald Trump, as part of his revenge campaign, decided that AG James needed to be indicted, no matter the cost," James' lawyers wrote, pointing to a Truth Social post the president shared in September.

James' lawyers further claim that the indictment was only possible due to "months of illegal and unethical behavior by government officials," which included alleged misuse of a federal agency, faulty evidence, and numerous ethics violations.

The lawsuit also points to Trump's hiring of a new US Attorney for Virginia, Lindsey Halligan, as an "improper attempt to install an unqualified US Attorney with nothing to offer except undying loyalty."