New York Attorney General Letitia James indicted as Trump seeks revenge

New York, New York - New York Attorney General Letitia James, who successfully prosecuted President Donald Trump , was indicted on Thursday.

A federal grand jury has indicted New York Attorney General Letitia James on charges of mortgage fraud. © SPENCER PLATT / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The indictment was handed down by a federal grand jury in Virginia, where charges were also recently brought against another Trump foe, former FBI director James Comey.

According to CNN and other US media outlets, the indictment of the 66-year-old James, a Democrat, is for mortgage fraud and concerns a property she helped her niece buy in Virginia in 2023.

The cases against James and Comey were filed by the Republican president's handpicked US attorney, Lindsey Halligan, after the previous prosecutor resigned, saying there was not enough evidence to bring charges against them.

The Washington Post said Halligan personally presented the case to the grand jury in Alexandria, Virginia.

Trump recently publicly urged Attorney General Pam Bondi to take action against James, Comey, and others he sees as enemies in an escalation of his campaign of retribution against political opponents.

After Trump left the White House in 2021, James brought a major civil fraud case against him, alleging he and his real estate company had unlawfully inflated his wealth and manipulated the value of properties to obtain favorable bank loans or insurance terms.