Linda McMahon, ex pro-wrestling chief, confirmed as Trump's education secretary

Washington DC - Donald Trump 's pick for US education secretary, former World Wrestling Entertainment CEO Linda McMahon, was confirmed by the Senate Monday to lead a department the president has been clear he wants to dismantle.

Linda McMahon testifies before a Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions (HELP) Committee confirmation hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington DC. © REUTERS

Trump (78) promised to decentralize education as he campaigned for a return to the White House, saying he would devolve the department's powers to state governments.

McMahon, a 76-year-old businesswoman, appeared to concur as she told the Senate Education Committee earlier in February that "the excessive consolidation of power" in Washington was damaging education.

"So what's the remedy? Fund education freedom, not government," she said.

The co-founder of the WWE wrestling league, McMahon worked in the organization from 1980 to 2009, serving as its president and chief executive.

She also served in Trump's first term government, as the head of the Small Business Administration.