Trump wants education secretary to put herself "out of a job" by destroying department

Washington, DC - President Donald Trump told reporters in the White House that he hopes Secretary of Education Linda McMahon will dismantle the department and put herself "out of a job."

Donald Trump (r.) wants Secretary of Education Linda McMahon (l.) to put herself "out of a job" by destroying the Department of Education. © AFP/Andrew Caballero-Reynolds

Trump's comments came after Fox News reporter Peter Doocy asked why he had nominated McMahon to head the Department of Education if he plans to get rid of it entirely.

"I told her that, Linda, I hope you do a great job and put yourself out of a job," Trump told reporters in the Oval Office. "I want her to put herself out of a job."

The new Trump administration is seeking to dismantle the department in two waves, starting with an executive order directing work to be wound down over the coming weeks and months.

Congress would then be tasked with passing legislation that would formally shut down the Education Department, sources close to the Trump administration have told CNN.

McMahon, a former professional wrestler, has been passed the reins of the Department of Education despite her only experience in the field being limited to a short stint on the Connecticut Board of Education.

A lack of experience might not be a hindrance to McMahon, however, as her work will seemingly focus mostly on winding down the department rather than administering education policy.

"So we spend more per pupil than any other country in the world," Trump told Doocy. "And we are ranked at the bottom of the list, we're ranked very badly."