Lindsey Graham calls on Trump to ditch "toxic" Laura Loomer
Washington DC - South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham is urging Donald Trump to get rid of far-right provocateur Laura Loomer, who the former president has been campaigning with in recent days.
In an interview with The Huffington Post, Graham admitted that he agrees with Georgia Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene, who called Loomer out on social media earlier this week for sharing "extremely racist" remarks about Kamala Harris.
"Marjorie Taylor Greene is right – I don't say that a lot," Graham said.
"We have policy disagreements but the history of [Loomer] is just really toxic. I mean, she actually called for Kellyanne Conway's daughter to hang herself."
Trump, who has a history of platforming conspiracy theorists and white nationalists, has brought her along on the campaign trail in recent days, leading some to believe she has joined his team and is negatively influencing the former president.
Graham believes her presence is "not at all helpful" to Trump's campaign.
"But it’s deeper than that,” the senator explained. "I mean... some of the things she's said about Republicans and others is disturbing.
"I think that the president would serve himself well to make sure this doesn't become a bigger story," he added.
Trump appears to be ignoring the advice, as he recently reposted a "news" story written by Loomer on his Truth Social platform.
Laura Loomer responds to Lindsey Graham's criticism
Loomer is a far-right activist, journalist, and influencer who is well known for aggressively supporting Trump, regularly espousing racist and white nationalist rhetoric, and pushing conspiracy theories.
In a scathing response to Graham's comments, Loomer brought up how he was "booed off stage" while speaking at a Trump rally in his own state because he is "disloyal" to the former president.
She then went on to add a childish, homophobic quip, writing, "When is Lindsay coming out of the closet? We all know you're gay, Lindsey... And that's ok."
A spokesperson for Graham told NBC News anchor Julie Tsirkin in response that he is working "tirelessly day & night" to help Trump win. He then described Loomer as "a stain on society."
