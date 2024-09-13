Lindsey Graham calls on Trump to ditch "toxic" Laura Loomer

Washington DC - South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham is urging Donald Trump to get rid of far-right provocateur Laura Loomer, who the former president has been campaigning with in recent days.

In a recent interview, Senator Lindsey Graham (r.) called on Donald Trump (l.) to cut ties with Laura Loomer, who has been accompanying him on the campaign trail. © Collage: MANDEL NGAN & Genya SAVILOV / AFP

In an interview with The Huffington Post, Graham admitted that he agrees with Georgia Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene, who called Loomer out on social media earlier this week for sharing "extremely racist" remarks about Kamala Harris.

"Marjorie Taylor Greene is right – I don't say that a lot," Graham said.

"We have policy disagreements but the history of [Loomer] is just really toxic. I mean, she actually called for Kellyanne Conway's daughter to hang herself."

Trump, who has a history of platforming conspiracy theorists and white nationalists, has brought her along on the campaign trail in recent days, leading some to believe she has joined his team and is negatively influencing the former president.

Graham believes her presence is "not at all helpful" to Trump's campaign.

"But it’s deeper than that,” the senator explained. "I mean... some of the things she's said about Republicans and others is disturbing.

"I think that the president would serve himself well to make sure this doesn't become a bigger story," he added.

Trump appears to be ignoring the advice, as he recently reposted a "news" story written by Loomer on his Truth Social platform.