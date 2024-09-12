Marjorie Taylor Greene declares war on Laura Loomer for "extremely racist" post about Kamala Harris

Washington DC - Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene is feuding with fellow MAGA Republican Laura Loomer, who has reportedly been helping Donald Trump on the campaign trail.

Marjorie Taylor Greene (r.) recently ignited a feud with Laura Loomer (l.) over "extremely racist" comments she made about Vice President Kamala Harris. © Collage: TAG24 NEWS / Rey Harris & IMAGO / UPI Photo

Wednesday night, MTG shared a three-day-old post from Loomer, in which the far-right provocateur said "the White House will smell like curry" if Kamala Harris is elected, a racist reference to the vice president's Indian heritage.

"This is appalling and extremely racist," Greene wrote, adding that it does not represent Trump and "who we are" as MAGA Republicans.



"This type of behavior should not be tolerated ever," MTG added.

Greene went on to explain that she and Loomer "used to be friends," but claimed Loomer has "lied so much about me" even though she is one of "Trump’s most loyal and fierce" members of Congress.

While Greene believes Loomer, who calls herself a "journalist," has broken "a few good stories," she admitted that Loomer "embellishes or flat out lies."

"Her attacks have no bearing on me, nor I am concerned with what she says," MTG continued, noting that outside of social media, "most regular people don’t know who she is."

"But when it comes to posts that are flat out racist, hateful, and make President Trump look bad, she needs to be responsible and delete them," she added.