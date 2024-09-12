Marjorie Taylor Greene declares war on Laura Loomer for "extremely racist" post about Kamala Harris
Washington DC - Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene is feuding with fellow MAGA Republican Laura Loomer, who has reportedly been helping Donald Trump on the campaign trail.
Wednesday night, MTG shared a three-day-old post from Loomer, in which the far-right provocateur said "the White House will smell like curry" if Kamala Harris is elected, a racist reference to the vice president's Indian heritage.
"This is appalling and extremely racist," Greene wrote, adding that it does not represent Trump and "who we are" as MAGA Republicans.
"This type of behavior should not be tolerated ever," MTG added.
Greene went on to explain that she and Loomer "used to be friends," but claimed Loomer has "lied so much about me" even though she is one of "Trump’s most loyal and fierce" members of Congress.
While Greene believes Loomer, who calls herself a "journalist," has broken "a few good stories," she admitted that Loomer "embellishes or flat out lies."
"Her attacks have no bearing on me, nor I am concerned with what she says," MTG continued, noting that outside of social media, "most regular people don’t know who she is."
"But when it comes to posts that are flat out racist, hateful, and make President Trump look bad, she needs to be responsible and delete them," she added.
Who is MAGA influencer Lara Loomer?
Laura Loomer is a far-right activist, journalist, and influencer who is well known for aggressively supporting Trump, regularly espousing racist and white nationalist rhetoric, and pushing wild conspiracy theories about everything from school shootings and 9/11 to Taylor Swift.
One social media user described her as "if Alex Jones and MTG had a baby."
In 2020, she ran for a congressional seat in Florida, and while she won her primary, she was defeated by Democrat incumbent Lois Frankel in the general election.
She ran again in 2022 but didn't manage to get through the primary.
Last year, Trump was reportedly urging his team to hire Loomer, which was met with resistance by multiple people, including MTG.
Earlier this week, Loomer was spotted with Trump on board his private plane as he headed to Philadelphia for his debate with Harris.
Trump's performance that night was panned by multiple critics, specifically a moment in which he insisted that Haitian immigrants are "eating the dogs" of residents in Ohio, a debunked claim that he and his running mate JD Vance have continued to relentlessly push.
Loomer has since been spotted again with Trump as he returned to the campaign trail, and during his recent appearance at the 9/11 memorial, a move that House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries described as "shocking and offensive" during a press conference on Thursday.
In response to Greene's post about her, Loomer called her old friend a "raging antisemite," boldly adding, "I won’t be apologizing for having a sense of humor."
Social media reacts to Marjorie Taylor Greene vs. Lara Loomer
In reaction to MTG's remarks, a number of social media users accused the Georgia congresswoman of being a hypocrite, as she also has a long history of promoting conspiracy theories and arguably racist rhetoric.
"You know we can still see your old tweets, right?" one user noted, while another quipped, "Imagine being too nasty, racist, and divisive for Marge."
Some critics also argued that Trump has clearly given Loomer and her rhetoric his stamp of approval by bringing her on the campaign trail, which has made MTG "jealous."
Cover photo: Collage: TAG24 NEWS / Rey Harris & IMAGO / UPI Photo