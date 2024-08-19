Lindsey Graham issues major election warning to Trump over misfiring attacks on Harris

Washington DC - South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham warned Donald Trump to stop with his personal attacks on Kamala Harris or risk losing the 2024 election.

In a recent interview, Donald Trump's ally Lindsey Graham warned he may lose the election if he continues his personal attacks against Kamala Harris. © Collage: MANDEL NGAN & Genya SAVILOV / AFP &

In a recent interview with NBC News, Graham was asked what he thought about former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley's recent advice for Trump and Republicans to "quit whining" and stop "talking about what race Kamala Harris is."

Graham agreed with the sentiment, explaining that he believes a debate with Trump over policies would be a "nightmare" for Harris.

"Yeah... I don't look at Vice President Kamala Harris as a lunatic, I look at her as the most liberal person to be nominated for president in the history of the United States," he said.

"President Trump can win this election," Graham continued. "If you have a policy debate, he wins. Donald Trump the provocateur, the showman, may not win this election."



Since Harris entered the race, Trump and his running mate, JD Vance, have chosen to focus their attacks on Harris' character, gender, and racial heritage, which many critics have argued is a losing strategy.

At a rally in Pennsylvania on Saturday, Trump called Harris a "communist" and a "lunatic," mocked her laugh, and insisted he was "much better looking than her."