Trump launches fresh attacks on Harris and insists he's "much better looking than her"

Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania - Donald Trump launched fresh personal attacks against White House rival Kamala Harris on Saturday, as new polling showed her making major gains in key battleground states ahead of next week's Democratic National Convention.

Speaking at a rally in Pennsylvania, Trump began by blaming Vice President Harris for unleashing "devastating" inflation – one of the biggest issues of the campaign – but he soon drifted off script, mocking Harris's laugh and calling her a "communist" and a "lunatic."



At one point, criticizing a portrait of Harris on the cover of Time magazine, Trump insisted he was "much better looking than her."

Republicans and Trump advisers – concerned by Harris's energized campaign – have publicly urged him to stick to the issues and lay off the personal attacks, which they believe play badly with the undecided and independent voters he needs to win the November 5 election.

But the former president has shown no sign of changing his populist, confrontational style.

"You don't mind if I go off teleprompter for a second, do you?" he asked the crowd about 15 minutes into his speech, before proceeding to reel off a now familiar list of insults at Harris.

"People say, please don't use bad language. Please don't call people stupid," Trump said. "Please, don't call her a lunatic. And I said, but that's what she is, she's a lunatic."

The momentum in the White House race has shifted dramatically since President Joe Biden abruptly pulled out on July 21, with Harris's whirlwind entry enthusing the Democratic Party base.



A survey by The New York Times and Siena College published Saturday had Harris storming back into contention in four critical battleground states that Trump had looked set to win comfortably against Biden.