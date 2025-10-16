Maduro slams CIA "coups d'état" as Venezuela mobilizes to counter Trump's violent threats

Caracas, Venezuela - Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro on Wednesday decried "coups d'état orchestrated by the CIA" shortly after his US counterpart Donald Trump said he was considering a shocking escalation in aggression.

Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro ordered a mass mobilization in response to increasingly aggressive threats from his US counterpart, Donald Trump (l.). © Collage: REUTERS & FEDERICO PARRA / AFP

"No to war in the Caribbean...No to regime change...No to coups d'état orchestrated by the CIA," the leftist leader said in an address to a committee set up after the US deployed warships in the Caribbean under the guise of an anti-drug operation.

Trump said Wednesday he was mulling attacks on land after deadly strikes at sea sunk Venezuelan boats that his administration alleged without evidence were transporting drugs.

The US has killed at least 27 people have in its Caribbean attacks so far, in what legal experts have described as illegal extrajudicial executions and even murder.

After another boat was struck, Maduro on Wednesday ordered military exercises in the country's biggest shantytowns and said he was mobilizing the military, police, and a civilian militia to defend Venezuela's "mountains, coasts, schools, hospitals, factories and markets."

Trump has claimed they are "narcoterrorists" without providing evidence.