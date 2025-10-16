Trump White House rage tweets during Bernie Sanders and AOC town hall
Washington DC - On Wednesday night, President Donald Trump's White House spent the evening sharing their reactions as Senator Bernie Sanders and Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez held a live town hall event on CNN.
RapidResponse47, one of the White House's X accounts, shared a series of posts following the 90-minute event, titled "Shutdown America," during which the politicians addressed the ongoing government shutdown.
The reactions mainly consisted of insulting the two lawmakers and repeating Republican talking points, arguing that Democrats are to blame for the shutdown.
"Who wants to tell this moron that Democrats are the only ones who can re-open the government?" the account wrote in one post, which included a video of AOC beginning to discuss how to reopen the government.
In another, a clip showed a student asking Sanders why Republicans were more effective than Democrats with social media messaging, to which he responded, "It doesn't hurt that their friends own all of the major social media platforms."
The White House wrote that Sanders was "crazy" to think "tech companies and the mainstream media are in the tank for us."
The account also shared a clip of Sanders and AOC mocking Trump for his notorious reputation of being a dishonest politician.
"These losers – the leaders of the Democrat Party – are not serious people," the account wrote, adding, "Shame on them."
The government shutdown blame game
The town hall event came as Sanders and AOC have spent the year traveling across the US on their "Fight Oligarchy" tour, and AOC has reportedly been considering either a run for Senate next year or for president in 2028.
Since the shutdown, Republicans have sought to push blame on Democrats, claiming they are making unreasonable demands in funding negotiations, particularly around health care.
But critics, including MAGA Republican Marjorie Taylor Greene, have argued the GOP maintains majorities in all three branches of government, putting them in complete control of reopening the government.
The White House's official X account also shared the clip of Sanders discussing Republican social media strategy, with Latin music and a sombrero on his head added in.
Cover photo: Collage: ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP & Scott Eisen / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP