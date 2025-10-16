Trump White House rage tweets during Bernie Sanders and AOC town hall

Washington DC - On Wednesday night, President Donald Trump 's White House spent the evening sharing their reactions as Senator Bernie Sanders and Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez held a live town hall event on CNN.

President Donald Trump's White House spent Wednesday night live tweeting about a CNN town hall event with Bernie Sanders and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. © Collage: ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP & Scott Eisen / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

RapidResponse47, one of the White House's X accounts, shared a series of posts following the 90-minute event, titled "Shutdown America," during which the politicians addressed the ongoing government shutdown.

The reactions mainly consisted of insulting the two lawmakers and repeating Republican talking points, arguing that Democrats are to blame for the shutdown.

"Who wants to tell this moron that Democrats are the only ones who can re-open the government?" the account wrote in one post, which included a video of AOC beginning to discuss how to reopen the government.

In another, a clip showed a student asking Sanders why Republicans were more effective than Democrats with social media messaging, to which he responded, "It doesn't hurt that their friends own all of the major social media platforms."

The White House wrote that Sanders was "crazy" to think "tech companies and the mainstream media are in the tank for us."

The account also shared a clip of Sanders and AOC mocking Trump for his notorious reputation of being a dishonest politician.

"These losers – the leaders of the Democrat Party – are not serious people," the account wrote, adding, "Shame on them."