MAGA Congressman launches bid for to get Trump the Nobel Peace Prize

Washington DC - President Donald Trump has long insisted he deserves the coveted Nobel Peace Prize, and California Congressman Darrell Issa wants to help him finally fulfill his wish.

In a recent social media post, Congressman Darrell Issa (r.) announced that he has nominated President Donald Trump for the coveted Nobel Peace Prize. © Collage: ROBERTO SCHMIDT & Bill Wechter / AFP

In an X post shared on Monday, Issa announced that he has officially nominated Trump for the prize, and while he didn't give any explanation as to why, he wrote, "No one deserves it more."

Issa's nomination appears to be for next year's prize, as this year's deadline closed on January 31.

In a statement to The Hill, a spokesperson for the representative pointed to Trump's efforts in the Middle East and argued the president "has inspired and promoted the cause of peace – and in a way we have not heard in many years."

The bizarre announcement comes less than a month and a half into Trump's second term.

Within that short period of time, he has imposed tariffs on US allies, threatened to annex several countries and take back the Panama Canal, and suggested the US should take over the Gaza Strip and displace Palestinians.

Most recently, he held a controversial meeting in the Oval Office with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, during which he berated the leader for not being more "thankful" to him for providing aid during the country's ongoing conflict with Russia.

The president recently decided to pull the plug on providing aid to Ukraine entirely, a move that has been heavily criticized by many world leaders as it could have damning ramifications in the near future.