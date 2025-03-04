MAGA Congressman launches bid for to get Trump the Nobel Peace Prize
Washington DC - President Donald Trump has long insisted he deserves the coveted Nobel Peace Prize, and California Congressman Darrell Issa wants to help him finally fulfill his wish.
In an X post shared on Monday, Issa announced that he has officially nominated Trump for the prize, and while he didn't give any explanation as to why, he wrote, "No one deserves it more."
Issa's nomination appears to be for next year's prize, as this year's deadline closed on January 31.
In a statement to The Hill, a spokesperson for the representative pointed to Trump's efforts in the Middle East and argued the president "has inspired and promoted the cause of peace – and in a way we have not heard in many years."
The bizarre announcement comes less than a month and a half into Trump's second term.
Within that short period of time, he has imposed tariffs on US allies, threatened to annex several countries and take back the Panama Canal, and suggested the US should take over the Gaza Strip and displace Palestinians.
Most recently, he held a controversial meeting in the Oval Office with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, during which he berated the leader for not being more "thankful" to him for providing aid during the country's ongoing conflict with Russia.
The president recently decided to pull the plug on providing aid to Ukraine entirely, a move that has been heavily criticized by many world leaders as it could have damning ramifications in the near future.
Trump and MAGA allies have long pushed for him to receive the prize
Since his career in politics began with his first election win in 2016, Trump has repeatedly suggested he deserves the honor, which, according to The Nobel Prize organization, is given to a figure who has "done the most or the best work for fraternity between nations, the abolition or reduction of standing armies and for the holding and promotion of peace congresses."
Many of his MAGA allies have stepped up to fulfill his wish over the years, but he has yet to receive the award.
In the last few weeks, several supporters have brought up the prospect of Trump receiving the award.
According to NBC News, Mike Waltz, Trump's national security adviser, and Rep. Elise Stefanik, the New York Republican nominated to be ambassador to the United Nations, recently argued Trump is a president "of peace" who deserves the honor.
In an interview with Fox News last month, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said he believes Trump's efforts to end the conflict between Russia and Ukraine made him deserving of the prize, adding, "If it were fairly awarded, I think in a year he should get it."
At least four US presidents have received the prize, including former Democratic President Barack Obama in 2009.
During a speech in October, while campaigning for president in Las Vegas, Trump lamented that he hasn't received the prize while Obama has, claiming, "He didn't even know why the hell he got it."
Cover photo: Collage: ROBERTO SCHMIDT & Bill Wechter / AFP