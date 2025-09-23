MAGA insider spills the tea on Trump and Elon Musk conversation at Charlie Kirk memorial

Washington DC - MAGA influencer and podcaster Benny Johnson spilled the gossip on President Donald Trump's conversation with tech billionaire Elon Musk at Charlie Kirk's memorial event.

Podcaster Benny Johnson spilled the beans on President Donald Trump's (r.) reunion with Elon Musk (l.) at Charlie Kirk's memorial service. © AFP/Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

In a bizarre video on YouTube, Johnson gave a second-hand account of the brief interaction between Musk and Trump, which was captured on camera during Kirk's memorial event on Sunday.

"Elon Musk and I got a chance to chill out backstage and to talk for a little bit," Johnson said in a clip he'd filmed in his car. "I brought up the fact that he and Donald Trump were hanging together."

"Donald Trump and Elon Musk don't need to be best friends, they just don't need to be at war with each other."

According to Johnson, Musk told Trump, "If we don't hang together, we will surely hang separately, so let us unite," when the two of them briefly spoke in the stands.

A clip making the rounds online shows Trump lightly patting Musk on the knee while they spoke. The duo fell out in May, largely over differences regarding the "Big, Beautiful Bill."

Musk, Trump's former head of the Department of Government Efficiency, was angry that the bill added to the US deficit and proceeded to rage against the president on social media.