Musk goes nuclear on Trump's "beautiful" bill: "I just can't stand it anymore!"

Starbase, Texas - Elon Musk recently took to his X platform to once again trash President Donald Trump 's proposed spending bill, arguing it will wreck the US economy.

Elon Musk (r.) recently again criticized President Donald Trump's "One, Big, Beautiful Bill" only days after officially leaving the administration. © Collage: Andrew Harnik & POOL / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

On Tuesday, Musk shared a post stating, "I'm sorry, but I just can't stand it anymore."

"This massive, outrageous, pork-filled Congressional spending bill is a disgusting abomination," Musk wrote. "Shame on those who voted for it: you know you did wrong. You know it."

In recent weeks, Trump and his allies have been pushing what he calls his "One, big, beautiful bill," which managed to narrowly pass in the House.

As it heads to the Senate for a vote, some Republicans have said they may oppose it because they do not believe the cuts go far enough and that the bill would add trillions to the nation's deficit.

In a follow-up post, Musk further argued the legislation would "massively increase the already gigantic budget deficit" and "burden America[n] citizens with crushingly unsustainable debt."

Musk's comments come after he and Trump held a press conference last week to honor the end of the billionaire's term leading the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).

Prior to the event, Musk had expressed similar concerns about the bill, but avoided saying anything critical of the president at the conference.