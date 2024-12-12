Mel Gibson says he would "kill someone" during viral QAnon rant at Trump's Mar-a-Lago

Palm Beach, Florida - Actor Mel Gibson recently went on a viral rant about sex trafficking while speaking at Donald Trump 's Mar-a-Lago estate.

Actor Mel Gibson (r.) is being accused of spreading QAnon conspiracies after he gave a speech threatening to "kill" sex traffickers during a Donald Trump event. © Collage: Nic Antaya & Cindy Ord / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

On Tuesday, the conservative non-profit organization America's Future held a Champions for America Celebration Gala at the incoming president's home to honor a handful of MAGA stars, including musician Kid Rock and political commentator Tucker Carlson.

At one point, Gibson gave a speech in which he described Trump's incoming administration as a "four-year grace period."

He went on to say Trump has "a big job" ahead of him because President Joe Biden has done "a lot of damage," including starting fires "around my house" – seemingly implying Democrats started wildfires in California.

Gibson then praised Trump's former National Security Advisor and America's Future co-founder, Michael Flynn, for his work fighting sex trafficking by "exposing all these wolves in sheep's clothing that prey upon our young."

"I have nine kids. If one of them got stolen or trafficked or something, I'd have to kill someone," Gibson said, garnering applause from the crowd.

Clips of his speech have been getting a lot of attention online, as some critics have argued Gibson and America's Future are guilty of spreading QAnon-adjacent conspiracy theories.