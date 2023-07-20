Donald Trump holds screening of his new movie obsession about child trafficking

Bedminster, New Jersey - Donald Trump has a new movie obsession, and he loves it so much, he held a private screening for some of his best MAGA allies.

When he's not mishandling classified documents or trying his darnedest to overturn the results of presidential elections, Trump loves nothing more than watching a good film.

His latest obsession is The Sound of Freedom – a movie that has been making waves with far-right and conspiracy circles.

According to The Guardian, Trump held a screening on Wednesday night at his Bedminster golf club with a guest list of conservative hot shots, including Steve Bannon, Jack Posobiec, and Kari Lake.

The film, which is based on a true story, follows a federal agent who travels to Colombia to rescue a young girl from a ruthless gang of child traffickers.

It's a story that is rich with religious undertones, and stars Jim Caviezel, who played Jesus in Mel Gibson's The Passion of the Christ, making it an instant hit with the evangelical Christian community.

QAnon followers, who believe Democrats are Satan worshipers who traffic kids for sex, have also resonated with the plot of the movie.

Trump described the film, which has a 74% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, as "one of the hottest movies in the world," and a handful of his Republican friends agree.