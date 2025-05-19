Trump shares update on Ukraine ceasefire talks after two-hour call with Putin

Washington DC - Donald Trump said Russia and Ukraine had agreed to "immediately" start ceasefire talks on Monday after the US president spoke for more than two hours on the phone to Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin .

Donald Trump (r.) said Russia and Ukraine had agreed to "immediately" start ceasefire talks after the US president spoke to Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin. © Collage: Alexander Kryazhev / POOL / AFP & REUTERS

Putin said separately that he was ready to work with Ukraine on a memorandum towards a possible peace deal – but fell short of giving Trump the unconditional 30-day ceasefire he sought.

Trump had set up the call amid increasing frustrations with both Moscow and Kyiv after promising during his election campaign to end the grinding three-year-old conflict in 24 hours."Just completed my two-hour call with President Vladimir Putin of Russia. I believe it went very well," Trump said on his Truth Social network.

"Russia and Ukraine will immediately start negotiations toward a Ceasefire and, more importantly, an END to the War."

Trump added that the "tone and spirit of the conversation were excellent."

The Vatican – where Pope Leo XIV was recently elected as the first American pontiff – would be "very interested" in hosting the Russia-Ukraine talks, Trump added.

The Kremlin leader appeared to give one of the most concrete signs yet of being ready to discuss an end to Moscow's invasion of its neighbor, which has been allied with the US and European Union.

"It was very informative and very open and overall, in my opinion, very useful," Putin told Russian media after the call.