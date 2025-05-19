CBS News CEO quits amid contentious legal battle with Trump

New York, New York - The CEO of CBS News, one of America's best-known broadcast media outlets, quit Monday, citing a "challenging" last few months as the network became embroiled in legal and business tensions with the Trump administration.

President Donald Trump is suing CBS owner and media giant Paramount for $20 billion in damages over the contents of a pre-election interview last year with his Democratic rival, Kamala Harris.

Legal experts have argued the lawsuit is baseless, and would be an easy legal victory for CBS if it ever went to court, per constitutional protections for freedom of the press.

Paramount, nevertheless, entered into mediation in a bid to placate Trump as it seeks to close an $8 billion merger with the entertainment company Skydance, which needs federal government approval.

"The past few months have been challenging," CEO Wendy McMahon wrote in a goodbye letter to staff.

"It's become clear that the company and I do not agree on the path forward. It's time for me to move on and for this organization to move forward with new leadership," she said.

Trump alleges an interview with Harris on CBS's 60 Minutes program last year was edited to remove an embarrassing response.

Many legal analysts maintain the suit is part of a broader assault on press freedom that has seen Trump bar some journalists from the Oval Office and sue other media organizations over their coverage.