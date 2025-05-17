Leaked recording of Biden from 2023 reignites debate over his mental acuity while in office

Washington DC - A newly published recording of former US President Joe Biden speaking hesitantly and struggling to remember key events and dates has fueled renewed debate over his mental capabilities while still in office.

US President Joe Biden speaks during a conference of the Advocates, Counselors and Representatives for the Disabled (ACRD) at the Sofitel Hotel in Chicago, Illinois, on April 15, 2025. © TANNEN MAURY / AFP

The four-minute audio clip, obtained by news outlet Axios and published Saturday, coincides with the upcoming release of a book that alleges White House staff covered up Biden's decline even as he was seeking reelection.

The clip was taken from two October 2023 interviews with former special counsel Robert Hur, who was investigating whether Biden had criminally mishandled public records after leaving office as vice president to Barack Obama.

Questions about Biden's physical and cognitive abilities -- and the responses of staff and key Democrats to evident signs of decline – have flared with Tuesday's release of Original Sin: President Biden's Decline, Its Cover-Up, and His Disastrous Choice to Run Again by CNN journalist Jake Tapper and Alex Thompson of Axios.

When the special counsel released his findings in a voluminous report, describing Biden as a "sympathetic, well-meaning, elderly man with a poor memory," it drew fury from Democrats and White House officials.

But the audio hints at the extent of his confusion and underscores Biden's seemingly tenuous grip on dates.

Describing the impact of the death from brain cancer of his son Beau, Biden struggles to remember exactly when it happened.

"What month did Beau die?" he asks in a soft voice. "Oh God, May? Was it 2015 he died? I think it was 2015."

He goes on to say, "And Trump gets elected in November of 2017," before being corrected and saying, "That's when Trump gets sworn in."

His delivery is slow and halting, including lengthy pauses and occasional shifts in topic mid-sentence.

The former president comes across as having been shattered by his son's death. "Beau was like my right arm," he says. And "Beau knew how much I adored him."

Biden later lashed out at Hur for bringing up his son's death, saying, "I don't need anyone to remind me when he passed away."